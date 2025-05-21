Tom Cruise passes hilarious remark on fan at 'Mission: Impossible 8' screening

'Mission: Impossible 8' to release on May 23

Tom Cruise is not only recognized for his stunts, but he is also known to be one of the most charming personalities in Hollywood.

The 62-year-old, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, had a fun exchange with a fan at one of the movie screenings.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the new sequel features Cruise along with Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vingh Rhames and others.

At a recent screening, a fan unexpectedly became target of a joke cracked by the movie star as he walked into the theatres before the film started.

As he entered the theatre, the Top Gun: Maverick star noticed a guy sitting in the front row having an empty popcorn bucket.

He could not resist saying, "You ate all your popcorn already."

The fan was left stunned after experiencing the moment, which some are defining as ‘nightmare scenario.’

The hilarious clip has been going viral on the internet, with many reacting to the surprising incident.

One of the X users wrote, “Absolute nightmare, I wouldn’t sleep for days.”

Meanwhile, another commented, “Tom Cruise calling out a fan for finishing their popcorn before the movie starts.”

Tom Cruise’s new film is set to hit theatres on May 23.