Prince Harry, Meghan heartfelt new photo: Photographer reveals rare details

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary by sharing a series of heartfelt photos capturing moments of their love story and little family.

The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand, As Ever, marked their founder's special day with a delightful picture of the couple, captured by photographer Jake Rosenberg.

In the black and white shot, Harry and Meghan were seen lovingly holding hands and looking into each other's eyes.

Speaking of the image, Jake told People Magazine, "It was a beautiful mid-March evening in Montecito."

"Anticipating the shoot day ahead, we took a quiet walk through the residence just after sunset where I captured this moment of Meghan and Harry in their natural element, sharing a beautiful moment," he recalled.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

The couple stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020 and now resides in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.