Chris Brown's £5m bail sparks outrage on social media

Chris Brown was arrested on May 15 for an alleged assault

Chris Brown, American singer and songwriter, was detained by the Met Police a few days back.

On May 15, the authorities arrested Brown after 2:00 A.M at The Lowry Hotel.

The detention occurred as a result of an alleged assault the 36-year-old carried out against music producer Abraham Diaw in February 2023.

The accuser claims that Chris smashed a bottle on his head in London’s Tape Nightclub.

After arresting the Angel Numbers hitmaker, the Met released a statement confirming that, "A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm."

Brown appeared at the Manchester Magistrates’ Court after being detained by the police, where he was charged for causing grievous bodily harm to the producer.

Judge Joanne Hirst remanded the singer and also claimed that he committed a serious offence. She even refused his bail application in the initial hearing.

As per the latest development, the Sensational singer has been released on £5m bail.

Brown’s bail has sparked reaction online as soon as the news broke.

“Chris Brown gotta pay 5Ms for his bail conditions?? Yeah man, the government didn’t care about what he did, just wanted another pay day”, one X user wrote.

Meanwhile, another penned, “Chris Brown #FREE on bail, let’s go Chris & from here on out don’t go back there cause nahhh.”

