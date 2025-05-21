Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie arrive in Scotland for future King’s mission

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie arrived in Scotland for have arrived for a three-day visit in Scotland as the couple embark on an important engagement on behalf of royal family.

It is understood that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are visiting Isle of Jura – which is part of the Scottish Isles – learn about the culture of the locals and the work that is being done in the local communities by the charities.

The royal couple will also be visiting Isles of Kerrera, Seil, Easdale and Luing in their second day. And on their final day, they will visit the Isle of Colonsay.

The trip comes just a day after Edward and Sophie made an appearance at the garden party, hosted by Prince William and Kate Middleton, at Buckingham Palace.

Princess Eugenie along with Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall were also present to support the Prince and Princess of Wales. Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla had another engagement to attend earlier in the day.

Edward and Sophie’s trip also comes at the heels of the visit the future king and queen made to the Scottish Isles.

Last month, William and Kate visited Isle of Iona and Mull and Inner Hebrides, where they explored how islanders are protecting their natural world. They also met with young families who are shaping the future of rural life.

It is expected that Edward and Sophie will also be following in the footsteps of the future monarch as they continue to support the monarchy with utmost loyalty.