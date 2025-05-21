Blake Lively's 'toxic workplace' claims bite back

Blake Lively's 'toxic workplace' claims against Baldoni ricocheted towards her

Blake Lively seems to be losing her position in her legal battle with It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni.

Just a few days back, Gigi Hadid took the decision to distance herself from the Age of Adaline star because her close friend Taylor Swift was being dragged into the ongoing feud.

Now, Ryan Reynolds' wife is facing her ex-employees speaking up against her.

Lively used to own a lifestyle company, Preserve, which she launched in 2014; the online shop selling artisanal home goods shuttered in 2015.

Six former employees of her company have made bombshell claims about workplace environment back then.

The workers called out the alleged 'toxic', 'unprofessional' and 'chaotic' workplace the 37-year-old had created.

One of the employees revealed in the explosive article published by Daily Mail Monday, that 'the entire company was an absolute disaster'.

As per another claim made by the professional, the workplace allegations the Another Simple Favour actress has leveled on Baldoni are 'deeply ironic' because the environment of her own company was 'most insane, toxic, emotionally draining and disorganized'.

A second ex-employee further claimed that it appears that Lively simply 'doesn't care'

One particular incident was recalled with reference to the accusations.

One staffer told that the Hollywood actress was supposed to host a photo shoot for the brand at her Westchester County, NY, mansion. However, when her employees and the model reached the place, she appeared from inside 'looking like an absolute mess'.

Moreover, Eric Lively's credibility as the creative director of the company was also questioned because he would often oversleep with staffers waiting outside the office which was based in studio apartment in Manhattan.

Brother as well as sister were labelled 'careless'.

Also, employee made bombshell claim that they were made to work sitting on the studio floor for months before finally furniture was placed in the office.