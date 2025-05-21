Tom Cruise Father's Day plans draw flak

Tom Cruise is currently basking in the success of Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning as it continues to make its mark on the box office.

Amid the praise the Hollywood legend is garnering from everyone, fans are questioning his upcoming move.

At the red carpet of the premiere of his latest movie, E! News journalist mentioned, "Father's Day is just around the corner".

The media personnel questioned the Golden Globe winner about his plans for the day, "What would an ideal Father's Day look like for you?"

His uncomfortable response shocked everyone.

The 62-year-old said, "You know…" before he shook his head and looked into the distance.

"Just having fun, man," added the American superstar who is widely appreciated for his life-threatening stunts.

Awkwardly, the Top Gun star included films and his work into his answer without even the slightest mention of his three kids, "Making movies, big adventures, having a great time."

This didn't sit well with the netizens who quickly took to social media to blast the actor.

One Youtube user wrote in the comments section referring to Cruise and ex-wife Katie Holmes’ daughter, Suri, "Seeing the daughter he has abandoned for a decade perhaps???"

Another internet user wrote, "Making movies ? (sic) That’s definitely not a Dad activity. His loss."

For the unversed, Cruise shares three children with his ex partners. Isabella (32) and Connor (30) with Nicole Kidman, and Suri (19) with Katie Holmes.