Sean Diddy's former assistant changes course of trial with 'dark' revelation

Sean Diddy Combs' assistant unveils 'shocking' truth about rapper

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former assistant revealed the music mogul possessed a massive stash of pills and huge sums of cash in a recent turn of events.

David James, who testified in court on Tuesday, May 20, detailed his experience alongside the music mogul at his trial this week.

While accusing Diddy of possessing a large quantity of pills, he noted the pills were shaped like a former president's face.

In response to prosecutor Christy Slavik's demand to specifically mention the former president in question.

He answered, "There were various pills, but one was in the form of a former president’s face; President Obama.”

According to James, the notorious rapper’s toiletry bag contained 25-30 pill bottles, including Percocet, ecstasy, Viagra, and various other medications and supplements.

For the unversed, Combs has been placed behind bars since September 2024, on the grounds of sex trafficking, racketeering as well as prostitution.

In addition, he is also accused of abusing his victims, including former girlfriend Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura.

Despite all the allegations he has faced so far, the rapper has pleaded not guilty to date.