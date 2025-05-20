Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex Dara recalls cringe encounter fit for crown

Dara Huang Weighs In on Meghan Markle’s ‘Sussex’ Moment with Mindy Kaling on Netflix Show

Dara Huang has chimed in with her thoughts on a standout moment from With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s new lifestyle-meets-cooking series on Netflix.

In episode two, Meghan was seen gently correcting actress and writer Mindy Kaling during a light-hearted conversation about childhood fast food favorites. As Mindy casually referred to her as "Meghan Markle," the Duchess smiled and interjected:

"It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle," she told Mindy. "You know, I’m Sussex now."

The exchange happened as the Never Have I Ever creator laughed about their shared nostalgia, saying, “People wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box.”

"You have kids, and you go, No, I share my name with my children."

Mindy, clearly touched, responded: "Now I know, and I love it."

But while the exchange was calm and personal, it sparked a buzz online after The Daily Mail posted a clip of the moment.

The mother of Princess Beatrice’s stepson, who shares her son with Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Reacting to the video, she commented: "That was weird."

As the moment made waves, Mindy herself addressed the unexpected reaction during an appearance on The View.