'House of Dragon' star sets rumours straight about cameo in 'Superman'

Milly Alcock wraps up filming of 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'

Milly Alcock, who will be playing Supergirl in the forthcoming DC film, has been speculated to be a part of the new Superman movie.

There are rumours that the actress will be playing Kara Zor-El in the James Gunn’s 2025 superhero film.

During an interview, Milly was asked if there are chances that she might feature in the David Corenswet starrer, the 25-year-old addressed the matter in subtle way.

Neither did she confirm nor denied the rumour about her starring as Supergirl in the forthcoming Superman film.

Alcock, who just wrapped up shoot for her new movie Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, told Extra: “I can’t speak. I can’t speak on it. Yeah, I wrapped on Friday. I don’t want to get sued.”

“No, I can’t, I really can’t. As much as I want to, I can’t. I literally wrapped on Friday. It’s a whirlwind, it’s a crazy, wonderful life. I’m very, very excited.”

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the upcoming Supergirl film will also feature the Aquaman star Jason Momoa, playing the antagonist ‘Lobo’.

The film is set to release on June 26, 2026.

On the other hand, Gunn’s Superman is slated to hit theatres on July 11, 2025.