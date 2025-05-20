John Krasinski offers nugget of wisdom for next Sexiest Man Alive

John Krasinski has recently shared nugget of wisdom for next Sexiest Man Alive title.

While speaking at the Fountain of Youth premiere at the American Museum of Natural History in NYC on May 19, the Free Guy actor said, “Buckle up. It is a hard crown to wear, but you'll be all right.”

“Just stay focused. Take a deep breath, you'll get through it,” remarked the 45-year-old, who became PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive cover star in 2024.

Elsewhere in the interview, John revealed his newfound camaraderie with new Apple TV+’s director Guy Ritchie.

“Who's not obsessed with Guy? I don't know. I mean, he's got a heck of an accent,” he told the outlet.

Gushing over his movie-maker, the IF actor continued, “He's so gregarious. He's got the best vibe. He's the nicest, sweetest, calmest person, and he talks to them like adults, and so he wasn't talking to them like kids.”

“He was asking 'em what they wanted to eat and did they want him to cook for them and all that stuff, and they just thought they were in the movie,” explained John, who shares two children with wife Emily Blunt.

John mentioned, “I think they thought this was their big break.”

Meanwhile, The Office alum further shared his experience working with Guy, saying, “For me, I would do anything for director. I would've been a waiter in his movie.”

“So, to have him ask me to be the lead in the movie with Natalie Portman, I was like, it's the easiest yes I've ever given,” added John.

Meanwhile, John’s new movie Fountain of Youth will be released on May 23, 2025.