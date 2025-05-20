Kate Middleton supports grieving royal with meaningful role

Kate Middleton received high praise for her noble gesture as rarely seen royal makes heart-warming statement.

The daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Lady Gabriella Windsor, suffered a major loss last year – her husband Thomas died by suicide at age 45 in February 2024 after he allegedly stopped taking prescription antidepressants.

During that time, Kate herself was going through her own health troubles as she revealed her cancer diagnosis just a month after the tragedy. However, despite her own struggles, the Princess of Wales offered support to King Charles’s cousin.

Kate had hosted Together at Christmas carol service in December and involved the grieving royal in a major role.

“It was such an honour to be involved, and very thoughtful and kind-hearted of the Princess to include me. I was very touched,” Gabriella told Hello! magazine of the invite which came during a painful time in her life.

“She was so lovely to work with, always gracious, very creative and with so much vision and passion for the many charities and causes she supports.”

Gabriella played an advisory role around the musical performances for Kate’s carol service at Westminster Abbey.

“The Princess’s carol concert is such a brilliant event and idea, to thank and shine a light on hundreds of the most outstanding charities in the UK,” she said. “I was happy to have a little part in it. My role was to support on the musical side of things, and to put forward artists and ideas.”