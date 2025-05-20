Denzel Washington tense exchange at Cannes red-carpet

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Denzel Washington heated argument with papparazo

Denzel Washington got the surprise Palme d'Or tribute at the Cannes Film Festival for his long and successful career in the film industry.

However, this is not the only reason he is currently making headlines.

The Equalizer actor walked the red carpet of the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of his film Highest 2 Lowest but ended up snapping at a photographer.

As per the video going viral, the 70-year-old was seen chatting with his costar and Rihanna's partner A$AP Rocky as the photographers called their names.

Everything was going fine and the director Spike Lee walked over to talk to the American rapper when the Oscar winner turned to one particular photographer and got into a heated argument with him.

The photographer seemed to be laughing and grabbing his arm to lighten up the situation, but the Gladiator II star appeared to say "stop it, stop it" pointing at that person directly.

He then released his arm and walked away.

For the unversed, Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux honoured the actor with the award. Before him, only 21 other people, including Clint Eastwood, Jodie Foster, Michael Douglas, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise and George Lucas have received this accolade.

The neo-noir crime thriller boasts an ensemble cast including Denzel Washington, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, Ice Spice, and ASAP Rocky.