Diddy trial: Usher named as witness to Cassie's assault in shocking testimony

Usher was also named in Cassie's 2023 sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy

Usher’s name has surfaced in court testimony involving a disturbing allegation against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

According to People magazine, Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard claimed she saw Combs physically assault Cassie Ventura in front of several celebrities, including Usher, during a 2010 dinner.

Richard, who has accused Diddy of sexual abuse herself, testified that the incident took place at a restaurant where Combs and Ventura were quietly arguing when he punched her in the stomach.

“She immediately bent over, he [Combs] told her to leave,” she recalled in her May 19 testimony. “No one intervened.”

Usher, Ne-Yo, Jimmy Iovine, and other unnamed celebrities were allegedly present at the time.

Richard, who also took the stand on Friday, went on to describe a second violent outburst that occurred in a car afterward. “He grabbed her by the neck and popped her, slapped her in the mouth,” she said. Combs allegedly told Ventura, “Shut the f**k up.”

“He would tell her he owned her,” Richard continued. “I told her he should leave. Cass looked torn... but I could see the fear.”

Usher, now 45, hasn’t been accused of any wrongdoing. But his long-standing relationship with Diddy has come under renewed scrutiny.

The R&B icon previously revealed on The Howard Stern Show that he witnessed “pretty wild” things while living with the rapper as a teen at his “Puffy Flavour Camp.” He later said he would never send his own children there.

Notably, Usher was also name-checked in Cassie’s 2023 sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy.