Sean Diddy edges closer to justice as Dawn Richard testifies

Dawn Richard opens up about Sean Diddy's brutalities in latest statement

Dawn Richard has shared her side of the story as she testifies at Sean Diddy's federal trial.

Recalling the intense drama from when Combs threatened Cassandra 'Cassie' Ventura and Richard, warning them to never cross him after a violent incident involving a skillet back in 2009.

The Danity Kane singer told jurors, "He said you could go missing, that we could die. I was shocked but also scared, I couldn’t believe this would be the beginning of a journey for us (with the group Dirty Money)."

In addition, Richard said that she was more than scared after witnessing what Diddy did to his former girlfriend.

The rapper allegedly pushed Cassie to the ground before dragging her upstairs in his Los Angeles home.

According to NBC News, she testified, "I was scared for her, I was scared to do anything.”

For the unversed, the music mogul faced charges for sex trafficking and racketeering in September 2024, with his trial beginning on Monday, May 19, onwards.

Despite all the statements, Diddy pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges and stood his ground.