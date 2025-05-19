Michelle Williams gets emotional as she remembers late Heath Ledger

Michelle Williams gets emotional as she remembers her late ex-boyfriend Heath Ledger.

The Greatest Showman star, who shares daughter Matilda Ledger, now 19, with the late actor, who died in 2008, appeared on May 19 episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast.

The host shared his experience with the late Joker actor, saying, “I feel obligated to say that I knew him a little bit when he was getting sober, and I don’t know that I’ve ever fallen in love with somebody so quickly.”

“This is one of the most special boys I’ve ever met, and I can feel the weight of the world on him in a very special way that kind of broke my heart. I was very, very sad, and I thought he was just so special,” explained the 44-year-old.

Michelle responded, “So special, so special, thank god there’s Matilda.”

Dax, on the other hand, described Heath as “this heart here that’s just leaking out everywhere,” to which Michelle stated, “Yeah, an incredible sensitivity.”

For those unversed, Michelle and Heath welcomed their daughter Matilda in October 2005. The pair met on the set of the Ang Lee movie and fell for each other immediately.

“We had a baby. But I suppose maybe it's a good thing about being young is that you don't have so much life experience that you can contextualize things,” mentioned the Dawson’s Creek actress.

Michelle added, “So you're really just going with the flow.”