Tim Roth opens up about bittersweet film after son's tragic death

Tim Roth opens up about creating 'poignant' film ahead of son's death

Tim Roth is finally opening up about creating ‘poignant’ film ahead of his son’s unexpected death from cancer.

The 64-year-old, who lost his son Cormac Roth to cancer at the age of 25, sat down with The Guardian to discuss his new film Poison.

Regarding the film, in which he stars in the lead role, Tim told the U.K. publication, “The film was actually dealing with something which now is very, very poignant as far as our family is concerned.”

The actor shared his emotional journey of coping with the loss of his son at a tender age to a rare disease.

He reflected that grief is a highly personal experience, with no set path or timeline.

Roth further went on to add, “There is no one way of grieving. People react differently — everyone does — otherwise there would be a cure for it."

In addition, the outlet confirmed that the filming concluded just a few months ahead of Cormac’s death in October 2022.

For the unversed, the film release on January 30 this year, with Dev Patel, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley in lead roles.