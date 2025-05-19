'Mission Impossible 8' star feeling 'strange' to see the franchise end

Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is coming out in theatres on May 23

Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is heading closer to its release date.

The star cast including Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and others are currently busy promoting the film across the world.

The action series has been running for nearly 20 years now and it seems emotional to see the popular franchise come to an end.

While talking about the upcoming film with Collider, Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn in the series, has opened that he feels bittersweet to see the franchise wrapping up.

"It's strange. It's bittersweet, is the best way I can describe it”, added the 55-year-old actor.

He continued, "It's been such a ride. It's been such an amazing experience. I feel grateful, and I feel sad, and I'm excited for people to see this movie. I mean, what an incredible wrapping up."

Simon’s role as Benji Dunn will reunite with Tom’s Ethan Hunt and other I.M.F team agents, who will try to stop the powerful artificial intelligence known as The Entity from causing a nuclear destruction.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the eighth installment of the action series is set to hit theatres on May 23.