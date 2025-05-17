Aubrey O’Day makes major decision during Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial

Aubrey O’Day has recently revealed she won’t testify in the high-profile trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

During an appearance on premiere episode of iHeart Radio's Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Present: Aubrey O'Day, Covering the Diddy Trial, Aubrey said, “I'm not here to testify for the Diddy trial, that I know of.”

She went on to claim that she “was contacted by Homeland Security and did have a meeting with Homeland Security”.

“I posted on my Instagram that I was here in New York and enjoying myself because I wanted to make it clear to everyone that I am not here testifying,” revealed the 41-year-old artist.

It is pertinent to mention that Aubrey was the second member of the Diddy-created pop group Danity Kane to testify against him.

On May 15, the prosecutors opened up that that Dawn Richard, 41, will be their next witness following Cassie Ventura’s bombshell testimony.

The artist rose to fame in 2005 with the MTV reality show Making the Band 3, and garnered attention with songs like Show Stopper and Damaged.

However, Diddy fired Aubrey from the group in 2008.

Meanwhile, Aubrey spoke up in a 2022 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she claimed she was fired from Danity Kane for not doing “what was expected” of her — “not talent-wise but in other areas”.

In September 2024, Aubrey also celebrated Sean’s arrest on X, writing, “The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter.”

“Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me. Things are finally changing,” she added.