Prince Edward to represent Royal Family at Papal inauguration in Rome

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, will represent the Royal Family on the world stage as he attends the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV in Rome this Sunday

The 61-year-old royal will be present at the ceremony at St. Peter's Square on the morning of 18, stepping in for King Charles or the Prince of Wales.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace confirmed: 'The Duke of Edinburgh will represent His Majesty at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV.'

It is worth noting that Prince William previously represented the King at Pope Francis' funeral, in accordance with an established royal protocol.

Interestingly, the the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie will not accompany her husband to the inauguration of the first North American pope.

Historically, King Charles-then the Prince of Wales-represented the Royal Family at the funeral of pope John Paul II in 2005.