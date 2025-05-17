Alison Hammond pulls out of 'This Morning' due to health issues

Alison Hammond has revealed the reason behind her absence from Friday's episode of This Morning, where she was scheduled to co-host alongside Dermot O'Leary.

The 50-year-old TV personality typically appears on the ITV show at the end of each week.

However, viewers were left surprised when Cat Deeley-who usually hosts the show from Monday to Thursday with Ben Shephard-announced a last minute presenter shake-up for the Friday's installment.

Stepping in for Alison is Lisa Snowdon, 53, who will co-host the show alongside Dermot.

Alison later addressed her absence on social media, saying: 'Good morning everybody,' I have got a filler on this, as I look that rough. 'I have had the worst hayfever, I'd say two to three days. So I'm just letting you know that I am not going to be making This Morning today.'

She added, 'lovely Lisa Snowdon is going to stepping into my shows looking after my lovely Dermot. Listen, I'll see you next week.'

For those unfamiliar, Alison has been a crucial part of This Morning since 2002.