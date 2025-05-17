Buckingham Palace issues delightful message as final decision looms

King Charles’s office on Saturday released a delightful message as preparations are underway for a major decision.

In a delightful video, Buckingham Palace gave an acknowledgement to a British band as they are set to face a final challenge in big contest.

The Palace is known for its iconic changing of the guards’ routine and the band displayed impressive skill as they perform relevant covers of hit songs, leaving the public in awe.

As the final for the Eurovision 2025 is set to air on Saturday, the King’s office sent an encouraging message.

“THIS just happened,” the caption read alongside the video. “Wishing @RememberMonday_ the very best of luck in the @Eurovision Final in Basel this evening!”

It also credited the Band of the Irish Guards, who played Remember Monday’s popular song, What the hell just happened?.

The British entry, girl band Remember Monday are made up of Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele.

Meanwhile, a total of 37 countries are taking part in Eurovision 2025. The grand final of the contest, hosted by Graham Norton, will take place in St Jakobshalle, an indoor arena in Basel, on Saturday 17 May.