Kevin Bacon suffers shocking career blow

Kevin Bacon has recently suffered shocking career blow after his show The Bondsman cancelled by Prime Video after one season.

Deadline announced the cancellation of the show on May 16 and all eight half-hour episodes of the Blumhouse Television series came out on April 3 following a SXSW premiere.

The Bondsman reportedly earned a spot on the Nielsen Top 10 streaming rankings in its premiere week, sitting at number nine on the Originals chart with 563 million viewing minutes.

However, in its second week, The Bondsman went down on the streamer.

Although the show was praised by critics and viewers as well as earned 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, it was not able to “create momentum online”.

Meanwhile, Kevin shared behind-the-scene video from the show on Instagram this week with a caption, “TV magic: Hub’s tattoos in #TheBondsman.”

Earlier, the Cruel Intentions actor appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show in April and opened up about his first meeting with now wife Kyra Sedgwick.

Kevin first met his wife when she was just 12-years-old and he was 19. It happened in 1978 when they first crossed paths as young actors.

He recalled, “I will tell you that I was doing a lot of Off-Broadway, many years before that. I was 19 so she was 12,” mentioned the actor.