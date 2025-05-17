King Charles delivers big blow to Kate Middleton in shocking update

Princess Kate suffered a personal setback after King Charles took a shocking step, seemingly shattering the future Queen's big dream.

According to The Times, the monarch has postponed a decision to allow Prince William and Catherine to grant their own royal warrants.

To clarify for those unfamiliar, the royals bestow a royal warrant on brands whose products have been used by them.

Earlier, an insider revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be chance to "recognise British skills and industry" with royal warrants.

However, a new source "confirmed that until the ­monarch issues permission to Kate and William, applications cannot be considered."

It has been said that the news must be upsetting for Kate Middleton as she would become the first Princess of Wales to grant royal warrants since 1910.

Even, the People's Princess, Diana did not have the privilege to perform the significant royal task. Notably, Charles, the then-Prince of Wales became a grantor in 1980.

It is pertinent to note that no official statement has been made by Buckingham and Kensington Palace over the royal warrants permission matter.