Adam Sandler bids farewell to late ‘Happy Gilmore’ co-star

Adam Sandler gave a befitting send-off to Morris the Alligator, his late Happy Gilmore co-star, who passed away last week.

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, May 14, the 58-year-old multihyphenate bid farewell to Morris, who died at the estimated age of 80 after a successful career in film and television spanning over three decades.

"Goodbye, Morris. We are all gonna miss you," Morris’ on-screen rival wrote in the caption. "You could be hard on directors, make-up artists, costumers - really anyone with arms or legs - but I know you did it for the ultimate good of the film."

Sandler went on to share one "powerful lesson" he learnt from his alligator co-star on set: never compromise your art.

He explained why Morris, who died on Sunday, May 11, did not return to the Happy Gilmore sequel.

"I know your character’s decapitation in the first movie precluded your participation in the sequel, but we all appreciated the fruit basket and the hilarious note," the Grown Ups alum continued.

"I will miss the sound of your tail sliding through the tall grass, your cold, bumpy skin, but, most of all, I will miss your infectious laugh," he wrote before wrapping up his heartwarming message. "Thanks to Mr. Young for taking care of you all these years, and vaya con dios, old friend."

In Happy Gilmore, Sandler’s short-tempered golfer decapitates the gator with a golf club to retrieve his coach Chubbs’ (played Carl Weathers) severed hand.