Azealia Banks strongly supports Taylor Swift

Azealia Banks supports Taylor Swift

Azealia Banks is never one to mince words, and this time, she’s jumping to the defense of Taylor Swift after President Donald Trump decided to fire off a jab the popstar's way.

On Friday, May 16, Trump posted on his Truth Social account, seemingly taking credit for a supposed shift in Swift's popularity, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

Well, cue Azealia Banks, stage left. The rapper had time — and opinions — and she let them fly on X (formerly Twitter), making it very clear where she stands on the Taylor vs. Trump situation.

“Taylor Swift is really the litmus test to determine whether or not someone is a complete f***ing cuck or a wannabe it seems,” Banks, 33, wrote.

“All the girls who hate on tay are complete f***ing wannabes and all the men who hate on her are dumb cucks who feel threatened/rejected by her just happy being a f***ing white girl.”

Banks wasn’t done. In true Azealia fashion, she unpacked the whole situation with a healthy dose of sarcasm, disbelief, and, of course, her signature spicy language.

“That girl sings her songs, wears her red lipstick and goes home. Lmao she is the least threatening person in the world what is the actual tea with the psychology behind hating on her? Since when was it appropriate for the sitting president to be doing dumb s**t like this? Isn’t Trump like 83?”

While Banks may have aged him a few years in her post, Trump is actually 78. But the sentiment? Undeniably on-brand.

Adding more to the drama, Banks responded to her own post with another sharp comment, “People really want to BE Taylor Swift and would trade their realities out in a heartbeat to do so and that’s f***ing tragic.

Trump is the president of the USA and wants to be a popular blond singer songwriter. This is insaneeeee. When is somebody going to wipe the makeup off his face because the sassy peach is feeling it again. This is embarrassing.”

The feud between Trump and Swift isn’t new.

It quietly started brewing back in September 2024 when AI-generated images falsely showed Swift endorsing Trump’s campaign. When those images circulated on his platforms, Swift responded with a clear statement on Instagram.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site,” she wrote.

“It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

Not surprisingly, Trump didn’t take that lightly and had something to say the very next day on Fox & Friends.

“I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” he said. “It was just a question of time. … But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

He didn’t stop there.

In April, when the Philadelphia Eagles visited the White House after winning the Super Bowl — a game in which they beat the Kansas City Chiefs (aka the team led by Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce) — Trump couldn’t resist another little dig, “I watched in person,” he said. “I was there along with Taylor Swift. How did that work out? How did that one work out?”