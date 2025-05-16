Prince Harry's uncle reveals heartbreaking truth about Princess Diana's death

Prince William and Prince Harry's uncle Charles Spencer shared sad details about his sister Princess Diana's death, calling it an 'amputation'.

In heartbreaking revelation, Charles shared his pain of losing the Princess as he admitted that he often thought of his sister "because we shared the same sense of humour."

The 60-year-old, who still shares close bond with his nephews Harry and William, revealed the heartbreaking truth on a talk show during Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK.

He appeared on Loose Men on May 15, where revealed sibling grief. Diana's brother spoke candidly about the emotional toll of the People's Princess' death and the deep bond they shared growing up.

"It's such an amputation. It's like the other guys were saying, you grow up with these people, they are your flesh and blood, they’re with you forever, and then they’re gone," Charles Spencer said.

He held back his tears while describing the death of a sibling as "a really extraordinary thing" because of their unique role in one's life.

Princess Diana, William and Harry's mother, breathed her last at the age of 36 following a car crash in Paris in August 1997, while allegedly being pursued by paparazzi.

"For years after Diana died, I would think, 'I must ring her and tell her something,' because we shared the same sense of humor and you just realize, of course, that’s not going to happen," said Charles.