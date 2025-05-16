Taylor Swift, Blake Lively friendship 'halted': Source

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively friendship put to test after singer subpoenaed by court

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's decade-long friendship is in danger now that the Eras Tour performer has been subpoenaed by court.

Swift's team had responded promptly claiming that she was never involved in anything related to the drama on the sets of the film, It Ends With Us.

The American singer-songwriter had also previously shown displeasure at being 'exploited' by her BFF amid her ongoing legal battle with costar Justin Baldoni.

Now that the matters have intensified further, 'their friendship has halted', as per People.

A source told the outlet that Travis Kelce's girlfriend 'wants no part in this drama'.

Another insider confirmed that the Another Simple Favour star and Cruel Summer crooner are 'taking some space'; though they have not totally ended their relationship.

Towards the end of previous month too, reports had swirled that 14-time Grammy winner was really 'hurt' at being dragged into the fight.

Kanye West's rival had particularly found it unpleasant that Ryan Reynolds' wife had referred the popstar as Khaleesi's dragon from Game of Thrones.

In the recent turn of events, the media outlet has reported that the subpoena that was issued to Swift May 8 has 'fractured' the 'fragile peace' between the 37-year-old and 35-year-old.