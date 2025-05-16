King Charles breaks Royal ground with personal appeal to William

King Charles delivers emotional message to Prince William, looking back on his "mistakes."

The past year has been one of profound challenges for the royals, as both King Charles and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, faced serious cancer battles.

By January, she revealed she was in remission, while Charles recently announced he was on the "better side" of his own ongoing treatment.

During this difficult time, Prince William stepped back from official duties to stand by Kate’s side, prioritizing family above all else.

A new documentary, William and Catherine: Putting Family First, set to air soon, delves into how these personal hardships have sparked meaningful changes within the royal institution, highlighting a family adapting, evolving, and finding strength through adversity, according to the Scottish Daily Express.

King Charles offered Prince William heartfelt advice about balancing royal duty and family life, according to Ingrid Seward of Majesty magazine.

“Charles said to William: "Please don’t make the mistake that I made and I want you to enjoy your family life," Seward revealed.

"He was very insistent about this,” he added, "explaining how his dedication to duty left little room for family life in the way he wished it had. That’s something William has done differently."