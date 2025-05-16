Michael Jordan surprises Tom Cruise at ‘M:I8’ London premiere

Michael Jordon took Tom Cruise by surprise as he stepped out on the red carpet of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at the London premiere.

After the successful star-studded premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise and his team flew to London for another Mission: Impossible glamorous event.

On greeting Jordon at the red carpet of the London premiere Cruise went in for an emotional hug and a heartfelt conversation as photographers took photos of the two.

The Sinners star shared the memorable moment on his Instagram with the caption, “I was too young to see the first Mission Impossible in the theatre, but now I get a chance to watch the final one… in IMAX!!!! Much love @tomcruise.”

The meet and greet came shortly after Cruise showed public support for Ryan Coogler’s directed vampire horror film.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor posted a photo on his social media account standing in front of a wall-sized poster for the film, writing "Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!"

Sinners has not only dominated the box office but is also the first horror film to earn an A CinemaScore in over 35 years.

As for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the film is slated for release on May 23.