Mel B drops bombshell claims about writing process of THIS iconic song

Mel B gives shocking statement about Spice Girls famous song

Mel B has given rare insight into the writing process of the Spice Girls' debut song Wannabe.

During the May 14 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Scary Spice shared unbelievable fun fact of the 1996's viral song.

The 49-year-old made public the place – rather the most unimaginable place – the hit song was written.

Toilet!

Shockingly, Mel B told Fallon that she wrote the rap of the song 'on the loo'.

Giving explanation to her strange and unusual act, the American singer continued, "Cause I'm like 'Girls, give me like a second to write a rap,' because I thought I was a rapper back then."

"Clearly not," the Victoria Bekham's former band mate added humour, "but I was in my own world, and you know, I own it."

"In my version, it's a Leeds rap," shared Mel B.

This is not the first time, the actress has shared some interesting behind-the-scene details about the hit song.

In January 2024, Mel B had opened up about the meaning of the 'gibberish' lyric in the song during her appearance at Today with Hoda & Jenna.

She had pointed out that she can't tell the meaning as it is a 'group secret'.

Spice Girls band mates Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm and Victoria Beckham, as well as producers Matt Rowe and Richard Stannard are the only people who are aware of what it means.

For the unversed, former The X Factor judge has recently talked about life with ex-husband Eddie Murphy, and how the duo is co-parenting their daughter.