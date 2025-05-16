Lizzo says goodbye to surprising habit to tame anxiety

Lizzo has just one response to her haters

Lizzo has long been candid about her battle with anxiety, and other issues faced during her mental and physical wellness journey.

Recently, the American singer's pictures went viral reflecting major physical transformation that sparked Ozempic use rumours.

Breaking her silence, she revealed how hard she has been working on her anxiety and physical health for years.

Recently, on the latest episode of Therapuss with Jake Shane, the 37-year-old opened up about a major change she has brought in her celeb life to maintain her mental peace.

The About Damn Time crooner shared that she stopped reading online comments two years ago.

"All viral ain't good viral," said the Yitty co-founder before adding, "The internet don't know that they think all viral is good viral. It’s not."

Lizzo elaborated that sometimes when she is going viral for some content, she begins to have an 'anxiety attack' obsessing over what did she do 'wrong'.

The Grammy awards winner frets over this because she doesn't 'read comments anymore', therefore, she doesn't 'have context with anything anymore'.

She 'live[s] in a bubble' as she stopped reading comments 'about two years ago' specially after the backhanded compliments trend, and the rapper finds it 'liberating'.

For the unversed, Lizzo (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson) had previously mentioned that in order to keep her anxiety in check, she isolated herself a bit in the sense that she stopped distracting herself with people, food, drinking and problems.