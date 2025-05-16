Was there a sneaky cameo of Blake Lively in ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 4 premiere

Blake Lively appears briefly in ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 4 premiere

Blake Lively fans got a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it treat during the Welcome to Wrexham season 4 premiere—but hey, a cameo’s a cameo, right? The actress, 37, made a brief but charming background appearance as her husband, Ryan Reynolds, reunited with co-owner Rob McElhenney on the Wrexham AFC pitch during the club’s opening match, filmed back in August 2024.

The FX docuseries dropped its latest episode on May 15, and while the bromance took center stage, Lively gracefully slid into the background just long enough to let Reynolds plant a cheeky kiss on McElhenney’s cheek.

And that wasn’t the only star-powered surprise on the field.

Reynolds also brought along a very special souvenir from his latest Marvel venture, Deadpool & Wolverine.

In a moment of pure superhero-meets-soccer energy, he gifted Wrexham AFC with the actual Welshpool costume worn by star striker Paul Mullin in the film.

“One of our owners, I can’t remember which one it is, is Deadpool, the popular comic book character,” Wrexham community director Humphrey Kerr joked in a confessional.

“In the most recent film, a number of cameos were executed by Wrexham AFC players.”

As Reynolds proudly unveiled the costume in the Wrexham clubhouse, he added his signature snark.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Welshpool. That’s gonna have some fun drunken nights in here, I think. That is the actual suit. Unwashed, of course. He probably used it as a bathroom.”

And yes, the camera caught Lively among the amused onlookers, smiling at her husband’s perfectly chaotic energy.

Turns out, Mullin isn’t the only footballer dabbling in movie magic. Striker Ollie Palmer also nabbed a cameo in the Marvel film.

While chatting with Us Weekly ahead of its release last summer, Palmer teased, “I would say Ryan’s [a] really creative guy. He’s a fantastic writer. There’ll be some surprises in there, I’m sure — and mine might be a tiny one. If you blink on a certain surprise, you might miss me.”

Even if it’s a flash on screen, Palmer is here for it.

“It’s only a small thing, but it was good. It was obviously great to be around Ryan,” he said. And as one of Welcome to Wrexham’s breakout personalities, he’s definitely embracing the spotlight.

“I do enjoy being in front of the camera. Some people don’t, some people hate it. Some people like it and don’t admit it. And some people do enjoy it — and hate watching it. I hate watching myself, but I do actually enjoy it.”