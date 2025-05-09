Katy Perry delivers powerful dance performance silencing critics

Katy Perry clapped back at haters who criticised her dance moves during her North American leg of her Lifetimes Tour at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Following the online criticism on her performances at recent shows she put out an unforgettable performce at her latest concert.

As per People magazine, Perry was in the middle of singing Last Friday Night, when she paused for an instrumental break and said, "Show them this when they say I can't dance!"

The Roar crooner then confidently rocked the stage with her moves, flailing her arms and legs as if she was doing jumping jacks before pulling up her skirt and flashing her backside to the audience.

The mother of one kicked off her tour in April 23 with a show at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, and her choreography was gravely criticized by some as "embarrassing" and "cringe."

Previously, Perry addressed the negativity swirling around her saying, "When the 'online' world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love."

The Lifetimes of Tour continues is set to conclude on December 7, 2025.