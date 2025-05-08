Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams accuses ex of violating court order

Jesse Williams, ex-wife feud over daughter’s healthcare intensifies

Jesse Williams and his wife are embroiled in an ugly fight concerning daughter’s healthcare.

The Grey’s Anatomy star has gone to court to accuse his ex wife Aryn Drake-Lee of violating court’s previous decision that had granted him the sole custody of their children’s healthcare.

As per the documents submitted in court, and accessed by Us Weekly, the American model has filed a complaint that the 43-year-old is not adhering to the court order and has ‘threatened’ their children’s orthodontist.

The filing documented the incident in detail.

The producer and owner of farWord Inc production company mentioned about the visit to the doctor to discuss the treatment plan for his daughter ‘Sadie’s impacted upper right canine tooth and the growing cyst around her tooth’.

The document read that Williams’ wife became aggressive and harshly refused to give consent to the doctor for the treatment. She even ‘threatened’ the tooth specialist of suing him in case he ‘touches the children’.

Naturally so, the orthodontist asked them to leave which sparked reaction from their 11-year-old daughter.

Confused and angry at her mom’s violent behavior, Sadie enquired if they could do back to the doctor without her mom.

The Hollywood actor-director mentioned that her treatment was due in August 2024 but was delayed due to her mother’s continuous refusal.

Now that the Only Murders in the Building alum had got the sole custody, he had booked the appointment, notified and invited Drake-Lee to the appointment as per the court’s instructions.

Further delay in the treatment could lead to complications and ‘risks’, so Williams has asked the court to prohibit her “from interfering with or communicating with the healthcare providers”.

For the unversed, the pair had tied the knot in 2012. The couple shares another child Maceo, 9.