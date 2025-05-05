King Charles, Queen Camilla hold special event at Buckingham Palace: Watch

Palace shares video as King Charles, Queen Camilla hos important guests at Palace

King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla invited special guests at Buckingham Palace after kicking off the four days of celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were in good spirits as they hosted a lavish tea party at the Palace in honour of war veterans.

The royal family's official Instagram account shared the behind-the-scenes video of the preparations of the tea party.

The stunning clip was captioned: "All set for our very special guests!"

It continued: "Royal Household staff have been working hard behind-the-scenes to put on a celebratory tea party for #VEDay veterans."

The Palace added: "As well as traditional teatime treats, staff have made unique bunting from off-cuts of fabrics used in Royal residences."

Members of the monarchy turned out in force to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day in London on Monday, as Britain remembered the end of the Second World War in Europe.

National commemorations and events began on May 5 with a military procession of 1,300 members of the armed forces.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by Prince William, Kate and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Other senior royals were also present for the commemorations, which included watching a spectacular RAF flypast.

VE Day 80: Four-day celebrations at glance:

On Monday, May 5

-- A military procession from Whitehall to Buckingham Palace followed by a flypast.

-- Tea party for veterans at Buckingham Palace.

-- Street parties were also held around the country.

On Tuesday, May 6

-- An installation of ceramic poppies at the Tower of London and historic landmarks across the UK will be lit up.

On Wednesday, May 7

-- Concert in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in central London.

On Thursday, May 8

-- Service of thanksgiving in Westminster Abbey

-- Concert with music and readings at Horse Guards Parade.