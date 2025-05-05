Nicola Peltz blamed for Beckham family rift as Brooklyn snubs David's 50th

Brooklyn Beckham’s beloved wife, Nicola Peltz, has been at the centre of ongoing tensions with the Beckham family.
Brooklyn, 26, and his beloved wife Nicola Peltz have recently been sparking rumours of a family rift with the Beckham clan – one that is reportedly “beyond repair”.
A source close to the development told the Daily Mail, “They failed to turn up at any family events and yet they will go to a place where they will barely know anyone. Victoria and David would do anything to get their son back, but they are done with Nicola now.”
Another source told the Mirror, “Brooklyn not turning up was a real blow to David. Brooklyn was close with his dad growing up, but he is married now. His wife Nicola is older and confident in her own right, and so there is distance between Brooklyn and his parents. “
Adding fuel to the fire, Nicola and Brooklyn posted their pictures on Instagram over the weekend, enjoying their stay at a luxury London hotel.
These recent actions have sparked speculation among fans, many of whom blame Nicola for the ongoing rift within the Beckham family.
It is pertinent to mention that on Saturday, David was surrounded by loved ones as he celebrated his 50th birthday at the Core restaurant in Notting Hill, London.
For the unversed, the family drama has escalated in recent times, especially as the couple skipped David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash held in London – despite being in the same city.
Prince William, Princess Kate step out with George, Charlotte and Louis for key royal event
King Charles to deliver victory message as Harry continues to express concerns over defeat
Hollywood star Ana de Armas makes surprising confession about English language
Prince William takes crucial step with 'renewed urgency' against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Late 'Star Wars' icon Carrie Fisher honoured by daughter with a touching tribute
Selena Gomez stirs debate with latest move after Benny Blanco sparked cheating rumours