Nicola Peltz blamed for Beckham family rift as Brooklyn snubs David's 50th

Nicola Peltz becomes talk of town as main reason behind rift revealed

Brooklyn Beckham’s beloved wife, Nicola Peltz, has been at the centre of ongoing tensions with the Beckham family.

Brooklyn, 26, and his beloved wife Nicola Peltz have recently been sparking rumours of a family rift with the Beckham clan – one that is reportedly “beyond repair”.

A source close to the development told the Daily Mail, “They failed to turn up at any family events and yet they will go to a place where they will barely know anyone. Victoria and David would do anything to get their son back, but they are done with Nicola now.”

Another source told the Mirror, “Brooklyn not turning up was a real blow to David. Brooklyn was close with his dad growing up, but he is married now. His wife Nicola is older and confident in her own right, and so there is distance between Brooklyn and his parents. “

Adding fuel to the fire, Nicola and Brooklyn posted their pictures on Instagram over the weekend, enjoying their stay at a luxury London hotel.

These recent actions have sparked speculation among fans, many of whom blame Nicola for the ongoing rift within the Beckham family.

It is pertinent to mention that on Saturday, David was surrounded by loved ones as he celebrated his 50th birthday at the Core restaurant in Notting Hill, London.

For the unversed, the family drama has escalated in recent times, especially as the couple skipped David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash held in London – despite being in the same city.