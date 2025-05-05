Meghan Trainor unveils 'inspiration' as she teases new music

Meghan Trainor has updated fans about her upcoming music.
To The Moon hitmaker, in a recent interview, revealed that she has started working on her new album and has been writing a lot of new songs.
Meanwhile, Trainor also reflected on the constant hate people show towards her claiming that her music sounds so much like Christmas.
In conversation with Reader’s Digest, the 31-year-old added, "I’ve been in the studio. So far, I’ve only had one session, but I always see people try to hate on me and go, 'Your music sounds like Christmas music,' and I’m like, 'That’s my favorite.' I don’t know.”
The No Excuses vocalist also unveiled the names of the pop stars she has taken inspiration from for upcoming album.
“I‘m trying to find a new pocket that’s still my doo-wop, but it’s also like how Sabrina Carpenter bringing the full band or Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan.
“I’m so inspired by all these amazing women taking over and just running the game”, she continued.
Meghan, who was once part of a band named Island Fushion, also showed interest in bringing the band back together.
Prince William, Princess Kate step out with George, Charlotte and Louis for key royal event
King Charles to deliver victory message as Harry continues to express concerns over defeat
Hollywood star Ana de Armas makes surprising confession about English language
Prince William takes crucial step with 'renewed urgency' against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Late 'Star Wars' icon Carrie Fisher honoured by daughter with a touching tribute
Selena Gomez stirs debate with latest move after Benny Blanco sparked cheating rumours