Meghan Trainor unveils 'inspiration' as she teases new music

'Me Too' singer addresses the hate on her music

Meghan Trainor has updated fans about her upcoming music.

To The Moon hitmaker, in a recent interview, revealed that she has started working on her new album and has been writing a lot of new songs.

Meanwhile, Trainor also reflected on the constant hate people show towards her claiming that her music sounds so much like Christmas.

In conversation with Reader’s Digest, the 31-year-old added, "I’ve been in the studio. So far, I’ve only had one session, but I always see people try to hate on me and go, 'Your music sounds like Christmas music,' and I’m like, 'That’s my favorite.' I don’t know.”

The No Excuses vocalist also unveiled the names of the pop stars she has taken inspiration from for upcoming album.

“I‘m trying to find a new pocket that’s still my doo-wop, but it’s also like how Sabrina Carpenter bringing the full band or Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan.

“I’m so inspired by all these amazing women taking over and just running the game”, she continued.

Meghan, who was once part of a band named Island Fushion, also showed interest in bringing the band back together.