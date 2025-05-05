George Clooney, Amal skeptical of Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines de Ramon?

Brad Pitt romance becoming turbulent with Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt has been making headlines nowadays due to his relationship with girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

Previously, there were reports that the Bullet Train star was going to propose marriage, but due to his past relationship with Angeline Jolie, Pitt is still not sure if he would like to enter a marriage again or not.

The duo has been dating each other since 2022 and supposedly the couple is now facing turbulence in their bond.

As per the latest reports, the 61-year-old actor’s longtime friend Geroge Clooney and his wife Amal have stepped into the matter and are trying hard to convince Brad to take the next step.

“They love Ines and think Brad is a fool for making her wait,” insider claims.

However, Amal was a little cynical about Ines’ intention back in 2024 as she thought that the 32-year-old was using the Fight Club star as a 'social climber'.

According to a source, “Amal thinks Ines doesn’t work hard in the jewellery business and seems like she’s trying to be someone she’s not. She considers her a social climber looking to snag a wealthy man.”

But slowly and gradually, the Human Rights Activist realized that Ramon really cares about Pitt. “She understands what it’s like to be in the public eye and is helping Ines cope with the attention,” reported an insider.

Meanwhile, the F1 actor is avoiding marriage especially after his two high-profile divorces with Jolie and Jennifer Aniston.