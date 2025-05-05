Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins feud: Shocking details unveiled

Aimee Lou Wood vs Walton Goggins saga takes new turn

The White Lotus co-stars Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins reportedly had 'bad blood' between them. As the time has passed by, their equation seems to have a taken a new turn.

Last month the netizens had speculated that Goggins had probably blocked Wood on Instagram.

The fans got the impression as the actress' activity on his social media account had disappeared, while his did appear on her account.

In the recent turn of events, it is believed that things have changed.

It is being hypothesized that the feud between Tomb Raider actor and Daddy Issues star has ended.

As reported by Daily Mail, the two are again following each other on the social media platform.

The fans are of the idea that the Academy Award winner and the BAFTA winner have sorted out their differences.

The ongoing tension between the pair isn’t one controversy that hit Wood after the TV show aired.

A few weeks back, the English actress had been made fun of during Saturday Night Live comedy sketch; the skit mocked her physical appearance that didn't sit well with her and many others.

For the unversed, the 53-year-old and 31-year-old played lovers, Rick and Chelsea, on the latest season of the famed HBO show in which both die in the finale.