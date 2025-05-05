David Beckham suffers major setback at 50th birthday

David Beckham snubbed by his eldest son Brooklyn at birthday

David Beckham turned 50 and all hell broke loose as the Beckham family celebrated his milestone birthday.

The lavish celebrations included family party at their Cotswolds pile Wednesday, which preceded a 24-hour trip to France to his favourite vineyard there.

All of it was followed by a star-studded dinner, including Tom Cruise, at London restaurant Saturday.

Almost a weeklong 'raucous' celebrations halted abruptly as the noise from the late-night party disturbed the neighbours.

Source told The Sun that the 'longer time went on, the louder the music seemed to get.'

The loud noise irked the neighbours who 'leaned out windows' to identify the source of the 'racket'.

As reported by Daily Mail, the co-owner of Inter Miami CF was paid a visit by two council officers at 3:35am.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the music was stopped right after the visit.

It is pertinent to note that the Manchester United icon's eldest Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz were absent from all three parties.

Therefore, the second oldest child stepped up in his brother's absence and delivered an emotional speech on his dad's special day.

For the unversed, former professional footballer and Posh Spice of Spice Girls share four children: Brooklyn (25), Romeo (22), Cruz (20), Harper (13).