Rihanna’s beau A$AP Rocky discloses big secret ahead of Met Gala 2025

A$AP Rocky has recently made surprising confession to Rihanna during an appearance on latest episode of Vogue’s The Run Through.

Ahead of the Met Gala 2025, the rapper, who is a co-chair, opened up that he stole pieces of clothing from his girlfriend’s wardrobe, some of which she had no idea about, until now.

“It's not fair that my girl can just go in my closet and take anything from it and wear it,” said the 36-year-old.

Rocky mentioned, “That goes both ways… She has pieces she doesn't know I actually stole. She does it to me all the time.”

The Fashion Killa rapper pointed out, “Sometimes you can see her on an interview or see a paparazzi photo like, 'Wait. There goes my Miu Miu [expletive] jacket! Like, what the [expletive]? I was looking for that since 2021.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rocky shared that he had no issues about wearing clothes that’s considered “feminine”.

Reflecting on his fashion choices, the rapper further said, “Man, pardon my language, I do what the [expletive] I want… I want to represent; I want to be a catalyst for daring men.”

“I don't know who drew the line between femininity – or just being feminine – and masculinity, excuse me. I don't know who drew that line, but I don't see any barriers for me,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rihanna shares two children with boyfriend Rocky.