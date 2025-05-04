Met Gala 2025: Everything to know about fashion's biggest night

The Met Gala 2025 is going to make a grand comeback to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 5.

Many celebrities are all set for fashion's biggest night and it is believed there could be some serious fashion statements at this year's Met Gala.

The star-studded event is said to be paying homage to the debonair flair of Black menswear and its evolution over the centuries.

This year, celebrities have been asked to abide by the dress code ‘Tailored for You’ in support of the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

From celebrities to co-hosts, theme and dress code, here’s everything to know about the glitzy event.

What and where is the Met Gala 2025?

A charity event and fundraiser for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, which is held every year to open department’s annual fashion exhibition. The event will take place tomorrow on May 5.

Theme for the Met Gala 2025?

This year’s theme coincides with the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the Costume Institute’s Spring 2025 exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

The institute describes the theme as a “cultural and historical examination of Black style over three hundred years through the concept of dandyism”.

Inspired by Monica L. Miller's 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, the fashion exhibit theme will explore “the multicultural blend of African and European styles informed Black identity during the Atlantic diaspora”.

The exhibition is organised into 12 sections, each representing a characteristic that defines dandy style.

“Dandyism asks questions about identity, representation, and mobility in relation to race, class, gender, sexuality, and power,” said Monica in a statement, per Vogue.

Hosts of Met Gala 2025?

Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams will co-chair the 2025 Met Gala, with NBA star LeBron James serving as an honorary chair. Anna Wintour, Vogue Editor-in-Chief will reprise her presiding co-chair role.

In addition to the co-chairs, a host committee has also been announced. The group includes the likes of Usher, Regina King, Spike Lee, Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens, Janelle Monáe, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri and many more.

Dress code for Met Gala 2025

The dress code for the night is Tailored for You, which challenges attendees to put their personalised spin on the classiness of “dandyism”.

The code “pays tribute to the exhibit's menswear focus and is purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation,” per Vogue.

Happenings at the Met Gala 2025

At the event, more than 450 guests are directed to have no-phone once they’ve entered the museum.

However, the show includes cocktails, dinner, which will be overseen this year by chef Kwame Onwuachi, and a high-profile performer or two. The star attendees will have a moment to explore the exhibition.

Where to watch Met Gala 2025

For people to watch the show, the official Met Gala livestream will be broadcast across Vogue's digital platforms, including the magazine's official YouTube channel. The Met Gala livestream will start at 6 p.m. EST.