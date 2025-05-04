Benny Blanco gets honest about biggest spat he had with Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez’s fiancé Benny Blanco has recently offered rare insight into their relationship.

During an appearance on Nova's Ricki-Lee, Tim and Joel on May 2, the music producer revealed the biggest argument he had with Selena while recording the first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First.

“The biggest thing we got in was about birds,” said the 37-year-old.

Benny opened up that the couple recorded the album at home usually in a guest bedroom. However, it soon became apparent that Selena had an audience.

“For some reason there was a nest of birds that were right outside the window where she was recording,” mentioned the songwriter.

Benny told the host, “I never heard it because whenever I walked in the birds didn't make noise.”

The music producer pointed out that Emilia Perez actress was annoyed with Benny not being able to hear the chirping coming from beyond the window.

“It was frustrating so much… Finally, she got it on wax, it picked up on the mic and I finally heard it,” stated Benny.

Interestingly, this whole incident made him realise that he and Selena “really meant for each other” because we are “not the arguing type”.

“We're not like yellers, we just kind of talk everything out. We have really good communication skills,” he added.

Benny's admission came as Selena opened up last week that the couple won’t carry on one major wedding tradition when they would walk down the aisle.

The Only Murders in the Building star disclosed that she would ditch the classic bride and groom dance at their reception because she’s too shy.