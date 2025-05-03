Green Day opens up about feelings after Hollywood Walk of Fame honour

Green Day dishes on Hollywood Walk of Fame honour after grand celebration

Green Day received their Hollywood Walk of Fame honour, and the band members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool shared their first thoughts about it.

The band who recently amazed fans at Coachella with a dynamic performance was honoured on Friday, May 2nd, in a ceremony attended by several A-listers.

In an interview ahead of the ceremony, Armstrong told People Magazine that he had an urge to walk over to the band’s shining new star just to see it once again.

The lead vocalist and guitarist recalled the moment as “a fever dream," adding, “I never expected in a million years that we’d ever have a star like that. It’s still sinking in."

"After the ceremony, I went and took a two-hour nap. I was so overwhelmed," Dirnt chimed in.

"It was very emotional to some degree, and it’s great for the fans. They can all come here and see something that validates their love for Green Day,” he added.

This comes after Green Day was honoured with the 2,810th star at the Walk of Fame event. Their star is located at at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, next to Amoeba Hollywood.

The music legends were joined by Matt Pinfield and music producer Rob Cavallo. Ryan Reynolds also joined in, along with Flavor Flav, and gave a speech.