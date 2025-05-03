Lisa Vanderpump stands by PK Kemsley as more drama unfolds

Lisa Vanderpump, reality TV queen who is best known for her sharp wit, is now standing up for her longtime businessman pal, PK Kemsley.

RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley has ended her 10-year marriage to PK Kemsley, and Lisa Vanderpump said that she’s not even surprised.

According to the Television star, the couple had been going through a rough patch for a while, and the breakup was a long time coming.

While speaking on ‘Watch What Happens Live’, Lisa shared: “I actually knew that they, kind of, pretty much separated. I don’t think they were being that honest on the show because we have mutual friends. We have mutual friends, and I think he was living in a hotel.

“For her saying he’s a bad father, that’s not OK with me. He’s a good guy.”

Last year on the show, 48-year-old Dorit shared that she and PK were having “toxic” shouting fights, and things just got too heavy to handle.

She said: “The progression of mine and PK’s fighting … this is where [it] really became too toxic. We went from just screaming at one another but not using profanity to cursing at one another to actually having digs that were below the belt.”

However, Dorit said that the two just couldn’t make it work anymore. She’s asking for spousal support and wants full custody of their kids, 11-year-old Jagger and 9-year-old Phoenix.