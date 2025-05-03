King Charles accused of neglecting Princess Diana's legacy

Neglected Princess Diana's estate near Sandringham raises questions about King Charles' intent

Princess Diana's childhood home is now in poor condition and has not been well maintained.

The decline creates a striking contrast, as the house is located very close to Prince Charles' immaculate and well-kept Sandringham House.

Prince William and Prince Harry's late mother, Diana, was born and raised at Park House on the Royal Family's Norfolk estate in 1961.

Now, photos obtained by The Mirror show that the once glamorous property appears neglected and run-down, with over green grass, peeling window paint and stained bricks.

One neighbour accused Charles for what they viewed as a lack of respect for Diana's legacy, saying: 'It's heartbreaking to learn how the house has been left, it's really sad.'

Interestingly, the house had been donated to the charity Leonard Cheshire but was handed back to the estate in May 2021 due to post-pandemic challenges.

The mansion is located 500 metres away from King Charles' 150-bedroom beautiful Sandringham House, which remains in pristine condition.

It is also located near the Church of St Mary Magdalene, where the Royals gather annually for the Christmas Day serve.