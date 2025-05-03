Beyonce gives heartfelt tribute to mom Tina Knowles at Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyonce celebrates mom Tina Knowles’ legacy on Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyonce honoured her mom Tina Knowles on the stage of her Cowboy Carter Tour after she shared the story of her life in her book.

The 43-year-old singer invited her mom on stage during her show on Thursday, May 1st, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Diva hitmaker welcomed Mama Knowles on stage after a performance of her song Protector, where she was joined by her granddaughters Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, 7.

The three generations of Queen Bey’s family – Knowles, Beyonce, and Blue Ivy, stood together arm-in-arm as the Halo songstress spoke in her mom’s praise.

"Today is a big day because my mother, who worked so hard on her book, she has the No. 1 book on the New York Times bestsellers," said Beyonce, as she told the crowd to join in the chorus of "Congratulations, Mama T."

This comes after Queen Bey gave a social media shout out to Knowles after her memoir Matriarch became the New York Times bestseller soon after its release.

“The Mama T was that good?? Ha. You deserve it, I’m so proud!” Beyonce wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of the book with the caption celebrating its milestone.