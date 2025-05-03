Prince Harry films video close to home

Prince Harry picks privacy over paparazzi.

Prince Harry recently gave a revealing interview, just a stone’s throw from his Montecito home while Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, remained out of the spotlight.

The interview, led by BBC’s Nada Tawfik, was recorded at what she described as 'a convenient meeting point,' located only a few miles from the Sussex family’s residence.

Though not filmed at the Duke’s own home, the choice of location was clearly a strategic one, balancing accessibility with the family’s ongoing commitment to privacy.

Tawfik confirmed the detail in her write-up, noting: "The home wasn't his, but rather a convenient meeting point a few miles from where he lives with his wife Meghan and their two children Archie, five, and Lilibet, three."

Nada revealed that the Duke of Sussex arrived solo, without any entourage, and made a warm first impression.

"He politely introduced himself and shook hands with everyone," she wrote, describing the encounter.

She went on to praise Harry’s demeanor, calling him "down-to-earth, softly spoken, and easy to talk to."

"Prince Harry was eager to share his feelings, despite the critical scrutiny that follows him," Tawfik revealed, noting his composed and thoughtful demeanor throughout.