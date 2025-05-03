Princess Eugenie shares adorable snap of barefoot Ernest

Princess Eugenie now Queen of her two little princes.

Princess Eugenie melted hearts this weekend as she celebrated her husband Jack Brooksbank’s 39th birthday with a touching Instagram tribute.

The royal mum-of-two posted a carousel of never-before-seen photos, giving fans a rare glimpse into their family life at home.

Among the standout snaps was an especially sweet moment featuring Jack and their youngest son, Ernest.

The father-son duo were captured hand-in-hand at their UK residence, Ivy Cottage, nestled within the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Jack and little Ernest are barefoot and each carrying an oversized toy bunny.

Captioning a photo carousel, the royal mum-of-two wrote: "Happy Birthday to my hero. Gosh it's been 14 years and every birthday gets better as our family grows. Best Dada ever and the best memories with so many more to come," accompanied by a flurry of celebratory emojis.

Among the highlights was a black-and-white throwback from the early days of Eugenie and Jack’s relationship, which fans instantly adored.

"The last pic is so cute," one follower commented, echoing the sentiment of many touched by the nostalgic moment.