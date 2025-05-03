Ryan Reynolds eyes Deadpool’s return but not as lone hero

Following the record-breaking success of Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds is bringing back the alter ego of Wade Wilson in a new film with a team twist.

Despite being embroiled in a legal battle alongside his wife Blake Lively against Justin Baldoni, Reynolds isn’t hitting the brakes on his filmmaking passion.

Nine months after starring with Hugh Jackman in the film, the Free Guy actor reportedly is in the early stages of exploring a new film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor and film producer is quietly developing a return to the Deadpool character, not as the sole lead, but in a potential team-up with X-Men characters.

A source shared that Reynolds is currently exploring ideas and writing treatments for an ensemble film that could include three to four X-Men, with Deadpool possibly taking on a supporting role.

The 48-year-old comedic actor reportedly believes that placing the foul-mouthed anti-hero more in the background could give the X-Men characters space to shine in unexpected ways.

The new project would be separate from the upcoming X-Men film being written by Hunger Games scribe Michael Lesslie for Marvel Studios.

Notably, as a result of Deadpool & Wolverine becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time with $1.338 billion, Reynolds has stood by his previous claim that another traditional solo Deadpool film isn’t in the cards anymore.